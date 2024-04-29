HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Milford man who police say was involved in an apparent road rage incident that killed a woman in Hopkinton will now face an additional charge of murder, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, was previously arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation in connection with striking and killing 26-year-old Destini Decoff, of Milford, on April 4, the office said.

Officials said their preliminary investigation suggests that Sweatt was driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 “when he became engaged in an apparent road rage incident with another vehicle.”

According to police, “some of the occupants of the other vehicle” left their car, and in response Sweatt “made a U-turn at a high rate of speed and struck the victim in the roadway.”

Decoff’s mother posted on social media that she suffered a brain bleed and was bleeding internally, before she died a few days later.

Sweatt will be arraigned on the new charge Tuesday in Framingham District Court.

