BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford man was arrested Sunday night and is accused of attempted carjacking and stabbing.

Justin Kilburn, 36, faces several charges.

On Sunday, around 8 p.m., police say a suspect, later identified as Kilburn, approached a car parked outside of a store on Grossman Drive in Braintree with a man sitting in the driver’s seat. Officials say that man was waiting for his family to finish shopping.

Police say Kilburn showed a knife and told the man to get out of the car. A struggle ensued, and the victim suffered lacerations on his forearm, hand, and upper chest.

Police say the man’s family witnessed the struggle and Kilburn fled when they yelled at him. Officials say Kilburn fled toward railroad tracks and was chased after by bystanders and officers.

An officer climbed a fence, saw Kilburn, and continued chasing him as he took off into a wood line.

Police say they were eventually able to take him into custody.

Kilburn is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carjacking, witness intimidation, and drug possession.

