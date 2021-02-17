Milford man accused of stealing more than $280K from youth sports org. pleads not guilty

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford man accused of stealing about $280,000 from the local youth football and cheer organization was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday.

Gregory A. Pearl, 49, pleaded not guilty to one count of larceny over $1,200 by continuous scheme and one count of making false entries in a corporate book with the intent to defraud and was released on personal recognizance, according to a release issued by Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Milford police began investigating that organization in April of 2019 after board members had reported a large sum was missing from its account and that false bank records had been presented to the board.

Pearl served as treasurer for the organization from 2013 to 2018.

He was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury on December 16.

Pearl is due back in court on April 20 for a pretrial conference.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)