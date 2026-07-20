MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Milford police arrested a man who allegedly crashed into a Massachusetts State Police trooper while fleeing a motor vehicle stop last week.

Joseph Prior, 29, of Milford, was pulled over by state police last Thursday just after 8 a.m.

“During the stop, the operator […] put the vehicle in reverse, nearly striking the trooper before colliding with the MSP cruiser before fleeing the scene,” Milford police said in a statement. “Attempts to locate the suspect or the vehicle were unsuccessful. A warrant was later issued for Prior’s arrest.”

Officers located Prior on foot in Milford on Friday and placed him under arrest after a brief flight by the suspect, police said.

He was placed under arrest and held on $10,000 bail.

“The Massachusetts State Police showed great restraint in their initial motor vehicle stop interaction with Joseph Prior,” said Milford Chief of Police Robert Tusino. “I commend them for their training and professionalism in trying to deescalate without using lethal force. This is indicative of time-tested police training and tactics.”

Prior was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating with a suspended license, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle, all from the existing warrant. He was also charged with resisting arrest.

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