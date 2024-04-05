HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford man is facing serious charges after police say he hit a woman with his car Thursday night in Hopkington.

Hopkington Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office confirmed that Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation.

Officals said their preliminary investigation suggests that Sweatt, driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 in Hopkington “when he became engaged in an apparent road rage incident with another vehicle.”

According to police, “some of the occupants of the other vehicle” left their car, and in response Sweatt “made a U-turn at a high rate of speed and struck the victim in the roadway”.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sweatt is expected to be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)