Milford middle school student dies from flu-related illness

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Milford community is in mourning after a middle school student died from a flu-related illness.

The 12-year-old boy, who had been in the hospital for about four days, was a student at Stacy Middle School.

Superintendent Kevin McIntyre released a statement that read: “He was a beloved member of our school community. Our faculty, students, and families are grieving their student, classmate, and friend. We are focused on supporting our students through this difficult time.”

Chairman of the Board of Selectman Michael Walsh said to the family: “The Milford community sends our sincerest prayers and wishes to you. We’re very, very sad for your loss. We truly, truly feel your pain.”

The school is providing resources for students and faculty.

