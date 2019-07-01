Milford mother held without bail after allegedly driving car into water with 3 kids inside

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WHDH) - A Milford mother was ordered held without bail Monday after she allegedly drove her car into a reservoir in Rhode Island with her three young children inside.

Amanda Nappi, 30, is charged with three counts of neglect after police say she intentionally drove her 2007 Toyota Highlander into the Lawton Valley Reservoir Friday afternoon.

She drove the SUV far enough into the body of water, which provides drinking water to area residents, to get submerged, police added.

A witness helped get the children to safety, according to the prosecutor.

“The witness called to the defendant and the defendant responded that she wanted to see God,” the prosecutor said. “The witness fearing that the defendant would drown her three young children, convinced her walk back to the shore with her kids.”

Nappi and her kids were transported to an area hospital as a precaution following the incident.

The three children were placed with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

