Milford mother held without bail after driving car into water with 3 kids inside

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WHDH) - A Milford mother was ordered held without bail Monday after she allegedly drove her car into a reservoir in Rhode Island with her three young children inside.

Amanda Nappi, 30, is charged with three counts of neglect after police say she intentionally drove her car into the Lawton Valley Reservoir Friday afternoon.

Nappi and her kids were transported to an area hospital as a precaution following the incident.

The three children were placed with the Department of Children and Families.

