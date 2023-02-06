MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Milford, N.H. are considering reinstating a bathroom rule that would only allow students to use the restroom or locker room according to their biological sex.

The previous change was instituted last fall by the school district’s superintendent, allowing students who consistently identify as transgender to use whichever restroom and locker room facilities they choose. The rule and a possible change to reinstate the old rule will now be discussed at a school board meeting tonight following complaints from a middle school girl.

The group 603 Equality worked in 2018 to make sure New Hampshire law was clear, and that transgender students would be protected by the state’s anti-discrimination law.

Milford transgender students are now allowed to use whichever restroom or locker facility they choose.

At a board meeting on Jan. 17 the vice chair of the school board proposed changing back to the traditional restroom policy. There could be a vote tonight.

“I’m feeling optimistic that the board will act in the best interest of all our students,” Milford School District Superintendent Christi Michaud told 7NEWS.

She said she expects that “we’ll maintain the procedure that’s currently in place.”

Michaud said she instituted this procedure when a middle school student who was born a boy but who identifies as a girl began using a girl’s locker room.

She said her office has received no substantiated claims of bullying or harassment by the transgender student.

“Any student who may feel uncomfortable has a right to use a gender neutral restroom or a private locker room space,” Michaud said.

But some people in town, including parents, have concerns about transgender kids in a locker room with their child.

“I think biologically, whatever you have, you should be going in that correct bathroom,” Jackie Ginard, who opposes the policy currently in place, said.

7NEWS reached out to the vice chair of the school board. 7NEWS did not hear back.

A planned demonstration related to the proposed rule change is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The school board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)