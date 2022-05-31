MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Milford police confirmed Tuesday that they have arrested a man who was wanted for tampering with women’s cars.

Officers urged young women to use caution over the weekend after they identified an Asian man in his thirties flattening their tires, filling their gas tanks with water then offering to drive them home, according to a statement issued by the department.

So far, no further details have been released.

Anyone with information or concerns regarding their vehicle is urged to contact investigators.

