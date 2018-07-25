Milford police arrest RI man on human trafficking charge

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is facing human trafficking charges following his arrest in Milford, Massachusetts Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man acting suspiciously in a van near the intersection of Winter and Granite streets about 10:05 p.m. stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and a female passenger, according to a Milford Police Department press release issued Tuesday.

During the investigation, the driver, Michael Quinones, 29, of Providence, had driven Emilie Camacho-Gomez, 29, of La Sierra, Puerto Rico, from Rhode Island to Milford to perform sexual acts for a fee, according to police.

Quinones was arrested on charges of human trafficking, deriving support from a prostitute, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Camacho-Gomez was arrested on charges of sexual conduct for a fee and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Both were expected to be arraigned in Milford District Court.

