Milford police chief placed on paid administrative leave

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The police chief in Milford was placed on paid administrative leave during a meeting of the town’s board of selectman Monday night.

Members of the board would not say why Chief Michael Pigetti is off the job for now.

Deputy Chief Jimmy Falve will be taking over in Pigetti stead for the duration of the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)