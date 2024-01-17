MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Milford say a third suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that targeted a grocery store last week.

The Milford Police Department announced the arrest of Jonatha De Araujo Lima, 19, a little more than a week after the Aroma Brazil grocery and butcher shop on Beach Street was held up on Jan. 9.

Police at the time said that, according to employees, two males armed with handguns took “a large sum of cash” during the robbery and fled into a waiting car, leading to officers searching for three suspects.

Authorities went on to arrest Daniel Generoso, 26, of Milford, and Lucas Morreira Fontenelle, 21, of Framingham, both of whom appeared in court on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

According to the police department, Lima, a Franklin resident, was arrested at his home without incident soon afterwards. He was to be arraigned at Milford District Court at some point on Wednesday.

“The Milford Police Department would like to thank our community for their continued engagement and support in the apprehension of the suspects,” the department stated on its website.

