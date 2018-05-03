Milford police officer injured in crash involving alleged impaired driver

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - A Milford police officer was injured in an early Thursday morning crash involving an alleged impaired driver.

Officials transported the officer to the hospital following the crash on Congress Street. He is expected to be OK.

The police cruiser sustained front-end damage, while the other car received damage to the passenger’s side.

It appeared that the car stopped on a sidewalk right before hitting a building.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)