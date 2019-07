MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Milford police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of stealing vape refills from the ‘Pit Stop’ store on East Main Street.

Police have released a surveillance video recording of a man reaching over the counter to steal the refills.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milford police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)