MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Milford police asked for the public’s help Thursday in efforts to identify a group of individuals in connection with an armed robbery at a local store earlier this week.

Police in a statement said officers responded to the Aroma Brazil store on Beach Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

Once on scene, police said, officers spoke with employees who said two males armed with handguns took “a large sum of cash” and fled into a waiting car.

Employees said the suspects were wearing masks and hoods that covered their faces, according to police.

The car in this incident was described as a gray Dodge Durango, possibly manufactured between 2011 and 2013.

Police shared photos and video as part of their investigation and asked anyone with information on the armed suspects or the getaway driver to contact their confidential tip line by phone at 508-473-3800 or by email at tipline@milfordpolice.org.

