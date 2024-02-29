MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford man employed as a van driver by the town’s public school system was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges.

Robert Nolan, 27, was arrested at his home and charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of photography of sexual or intimate parts of a child.

Milford Superintendent of Schools Kevin McIntyre confirmed that Nolan works as a van driver for the town’s public schools.

“The investigation into this matter is ongoing and we are working collaboratively with the Milford Police Department,” McIntyre said in a statement. “The individual will not be on school property or driving a van for the Milford Public Schools.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)