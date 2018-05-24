Milford teacher accused of exposing himself to boy in Walmart bathroom

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A Milford teacher was arrested Wednesday after police say he exposed himself to a boy in the Bellingham Walmart bathroom.

Jared Anzelone, 40, masturbated in the stall and bent down to show the juvenile in the adjacent stall, Bellingham police said.

The department posted photos from a surveillance video on their Facebook page Tuesday, leading to several tips that the suspect was Anzelone, a fourth-grade teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Milford.

Milford Superintendent Kevin McIntyre called the accusations “very concerning.”

“Our number one priority is the safety and well being of the students in our care,” McIntyre said.

Anzelone has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the police investigation.

He faces several charges, including open and gross lewdness, and indecent exposure.

Anzelone pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday and was released without bail. A judge ordered that he stay away from anyone under the age of 17.

