Milford town employee under review amid allegations of inappropriate behavior at protest

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford town employee is under review after allegations of inappropriate behavior at a Black Lives Matter protest have come to light, according to a release issued by the town’s police department.

The department said it is aware that the employee’s conduct was considered to be disrespectful to the organizers and attendees of a “solemn event held at Town Park on Sunday.”

The department and town apologized for any offense taken and for “any underlying conduct.”

The name of the employee has not been released, nor has the town made a comment regarding the complaints and circumstances surrounding the situation.

“I want to reassure our residents and visitors that the alleged conduct is not representative of the behavior displayed by the dedicated, hard-working men and women of our Police Department,” Milford Police Chief Michael A. Pughetti said in a statement. “Please be assured we, the Milford Police Department, remain committed to serving you in a professional and respectful manner each and every day.”

No further information was released.

