Milford woman accused of leaving toddler in locked car

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) — A Milford woman is facing a child cruelty charge after police in Rhode Island say they were forced to break the windows of her car to free a toddler she left locked inside.

Annelise Marie Ambert, 21, was arrested about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday after police officers in North Smithfield responding to a report of a little boy left locked in a running car had to smash the windows to rescue him, according to a press release issued by police.

Ambert is expected to be arraigned before a Justice of the Peace Thursday on a charge of cruelty or neglect of a child.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families was notified.

