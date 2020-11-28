Military dad serving overseas surprises children with return on Thanksgiving

A Rhode Island man surprised his three children on Thanksgiving Day by returning home since serving overseas in January.

The children were recording a Happy Thanksgiving video for the military police commander when they turned around to realize he was right behind them.

The surprised children ran into his arms and were all smiles when they realized dad was home to spend the holiday with them.

