LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Jack Teixeira’s lawyers are pushing for protections with his sentencing.

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman pleaded guilty in March to federal criminal charges for leaking highly classified military documents online.

His attorneys are seeking to seal his sentencing memo on the grounds of protected health information.

Teixeira’s sentencing is set for November 12.

He faces at least 11 years in prison.

