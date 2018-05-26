Military mom surprises young daughter at Haverhill elementary school

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A U.S. soldier who had been overseas for nearly a year returned home this week and surprised her kindergarten daughter at an elementary school in Haverhill.

Army Staff Sergeant Karla Lopez had been stationed in Turkey for all of the school year. On Wednesday, she unexpectedly showed up at her daughter’s class at Bartlett Elementary School.

Haverhill Public Schools posted photos of the sweet reunion between Lopez and her daughter, Izabella Salas.

“It was a very touching moment for Izabella and mom,” the school system said in a Facebook post.

Salas had been staying with relatives while her mother was away.

