Military moms get baby shower from Boston Bruins

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins and March of Dimes teamed up to hold a surprise baby shower for 50 military moms in Tewksbury Sunday, loading them up with bottles, sanitizer, diapers and even strollers.

“You name it, they really thought of everything,” said Brianna Annoni.

Each mom got a free stroller from Massachusetts-based Uppababy, which was loaded in her car by event organizers.

“They make a tremendous sacrifice for all of us, and so just to be able to give back in this little way and make their pregnancy and expecting their newborns, expanding their families, a little bit easier for them — it’s a terrific opportunity for us to say ‘Thank you,'” said Uppababy co-founder Lauren Monahan.

Wives and girlfriends of Bruins players and coaches were also there to show their support.

“I think there’s certainly relatability in that sometimes our husbands are away and we can empathize and understand what it’s like to maybe be a single parent at times,” said Kelly Backes, who helped organize the event. “But it’s really just about building that community around them and uplifting them and supporting them as they are about to welcome a baby into their lives.”

Annoni said it felt good to know the Bruins have their backs.

“It’s really a safe space for moms to get to know each other, get to know the Bruins, the people that support us,” Annoni said. “It feels good, it’s very empowering.”

