BOWDOIN, MAINE (WHDH) – Military officials said the 40-year-old man accused in connection with a pair of deadly shootings in Lewiston, Maine was previously sent to receive a mental evaluation after erratic behavior in July.

Authorities identified Robert Card first as a person of interest and later as a suspect in the hours after investigators said he allegedly opened fire in Lewiston Wednesday night.

Maine’s governor said at least 18 people were killed, with more than a dozen others injured. As a massive manhunt for Card continued Thursday, the scene was tense in Bowdoin, Maine where Card’s family has lived for generations.

Asked if he was worried about his safety, Richard Goddard responded: “Absolutely.”

“I don’t know why he took it out on the people he took it out on and I don’t know what’s stopping him from taking it out on whoever else he’s going to take it out on,” Goddard said.

Like many Maine residents, Goddard owns guns. He said he knew Card was in the Army but said he had not seen him around town much until recently when he and his father were out cutting hay in a field across the street from Goddard’s house.

“This is where he grew up,” Goddard said. “He knows these woods. He knows everything.”

“I don’t know what his motives are,” Goddard continued. “I don’t know what’s going on in his head. Obviously he’s in some kind of a crisis which is really scary because who knows what’s going on and there’s no doubt in my mind he’s probably still around here.”

The 40-year-old Card’s military record shows he spent the past 21 years in the Army Reserves, serving as a sergeant who was a petroleum supply specialist. Among his accomplishments, he was awarded a humanitarian service medal.

The Associated Press, though, reports that superiors also called in state police in July after they became concerned about Card’s behavior while training at West Point in New York. The AP said troopers brought Card to a military hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“I think it’s really sad that our veterans are not getting the care that they need,” Goddard said.

SKY7-HD was over one scene on West Road in West Bowdoin Thursday where FBI agents and police officers appeared to be focusing on a residence.

7NEWS reviewed county property records showing a 40-year-old Robert Card II owned the house until three years ago when it was sold. On Thursday, a broken window was visible at the home.

Chris Crosman, who lives near Card’s father’s home, said he hired Card to do some work on his daughter’s house and said he was a nice guy who liked guns.

The man continued, saying liking guns is not uncommon in Maine.

“Let’s face it,” said Chris Crosman. “He’s farm people. And all farm people have guns.”

As of around 5 p.m., there was a police roadblock in place on West Road in Bowdoin.

Heavy police activity was spotted in the area, with tactical teams seen on site.



Authorities at one location in Bowdoin were heard setting off flash bang grenades at one point Thursday. Authorities were also broadcasting messages over a loudspeaker ordering someone out of a home.

Elsewhere in Bowdoin, law enforcement units surrounded Card’s father’s home after sunset. Authorities broadcast additional messages. A helicopter was circling overhead and authorities were seen operating drones.

State police confirmed law enforcement personnel were executing search warrants on Meadow Road where Card’s father’s home is located.

“The announcements being heard over a loud speaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved,” police said. “It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search.”

Authorities eventually cleared the scene shortly before 9 p.m.

No further information was immediately available about law enforcement activity at properties in Bowdoin linked to Card.

READ: Latest coverage on shootings in Lewiston and the search for Robert Card

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)