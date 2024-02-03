MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers, members of the state police Bomb Squad, and the Medford Fire Department was called to the Condon Shell on Mystic Valley Parkway on Saturday after a military ordinance was located.

While the object was being investigated, the west side of the Parkway was closed from Main Street to Winthrop Street.

It was later determined that the object was inert and traffic was reopened.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)