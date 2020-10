The military is looking at creating augmented reality goggles for dogs in the Army, officials said.

The goggles would let handlers see what the dogs see while working.

The project’s founder said the concept still has a long way to go, but would also allow handlers to give remote commands from a long distance if successful.

