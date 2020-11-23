WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westport mother who was expecting a grocery delivery on Sunday morning instead got a heartwarming reunion with her son, a Marine sergeant who had been away from his family for more than a year.

The Marine sergeant walked up to his mother wearing a mask, glasses, and a hat before handing her a bag of groceries from Stop & Shop and a bouquet of flowers, saying, “This is from your son.”

“Oh, thank you,” the woman replies without realizing who the person was behind the face mask.

“Wow, really Ma?” the Marine sergeant says while taking off the hat and glasses.

She then realized who it was and shrieked in delight.

“I am so proud, honored,” the Marine sergeant’s mother said. “His grandfather was in the military for 22 years, Navy. Fought in two wars. Very proud.”

After pulling off the carefully orchestrated plan, the Marine sergeant had an unplanned reunion with an old friend who happened to be dropping off mail in the area.

“Are you kidding me? What’s up, dude?” the Marine sergeant said while laughing.

“I didn’t expect to be surprised coming home and I mean he served too. He’s out now,” he continued. “That’s the first time I’ve seen Ryan for six years now.”

The Marine sergeant also got to meet his niece and his family got to meet his new wife.

