FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston officials told 7NEWS that two schools in the city received cartons of milk that were contaminated.

That milk came from Garelick Farms located in Franklin. The company said some of their half-pints of milk — which are distributed only to schools– were tainted with non-toxic sanitizer.

When Boston Public Schools found out, they contacted Boston Inspectional Services and Garelick Farms. From there, they identified the milk cartons by the date printed on them and tossed them out.

A spokesperson for the milk company said they immediately began testing their product to make sure it was safe.

In a statement, they called this an isolated incident.

“After a detailed review, it was determined that food-grade sanitizer diluted with water was introduced during production,” read the statement. “All potentially affected product has been either disposed of or retrieved.”

