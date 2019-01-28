Milkman in China catches baby that fell from apartment building

A Chinese milkman is being hailed as a hero after catching a baby that fell from the third story of an apartment building.

A woman holding a baby was perched on a window ledge as smoke filled her apartment.

The baby slipped from her arms but fortunately, a milkman happened to be in the area and made an amazing catch, grabbing the baby as it fell.

Both baby and mom are doing fine.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)