WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A captain at a Massachusetts fire department who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl over a period of years has been sent to jail for 2 1/2 years.

Walter K. Swenson Jr., 36, a 14-year veteran of the Millbury Fire Department, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to six counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

Fire Chief Brian Gasco said the board that oversees the call department will meet soon and it is expected that Swenson will be fired.

Swenson has been on unpaid leave since his Dec. 3 arrest, after the 11-year-old girl told authorities he had touched her inappropriately for years.

Swenson initially faced 16 charges, but some were amended and some were dropped under a deal reached with the consent of the victim’s mother, prosecutors said.

Swenson’s lawyer, Hillary Fenton, told the judge that Swenson intends to seek treatment.

