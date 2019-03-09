Millbury home destroyed after sleeping driver slams into gas meter, sparks blaze

Only one person was injured early Saturday morning when a truck veered off the road and slammed into a family home on Millbury striking a gas line and sending the structure up in smoke.

Firefighters responding to a reported blaze on Grafton Road around 2:30 a.m. found flames and thick black smoke climbing from the hood of the truck and up the side of the house.

Brothers, Derek and Jordan Mattson who live next door, said they heard the crash and ran out to make sure everyone walked away unharmed.

“The side of it was already going up in flames, ” Derek Mattson said. “So I ran across the street and went up to their door, banging on the doors and windows yelling that their house was on fire and that they need to get out.”

Emergency crews say that there were four or five people in the home at the time, none of them were injured.

Mattson said the driver of the pickup truck told him he was asleep at the time of the accident.

“He appeared to have just woken up, saw the flames and tried to get away like everyone else did,”

The driver was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

