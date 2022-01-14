MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Robert Babbidge of Millbury is the first $4 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.

He chose this ticket because it was in bin number nine, his favorite number. He purchased his winning ticket at JT’s Corner Store on Millbury Avenue in Millbury. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Babbidge chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes).

