MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Millbury police officer and SWAT team member who was shot during a standoff at a Spencer shopping plaza has been released from the hospital and is now home recovering.

Sergeant Keith Gasco was shot multiple times by the gunman inside the Family Dollar store at the Big Y Plaza on Route 9. The shooter, identified as Patrick Madison, 35, was shot and killed by police during the exchange.

Sergeant Gasco was shot in the hip and elbow. Officials say his spirits are high as his recovery continues.

