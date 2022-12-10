MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus driver in Millbury is off the job after his decision to send two students into a convenience store to get him some water was caught on camera.

The controversial video shows two kids running into the Village Knoll convenience store to make the purchase while the school bus driver goes to make another stop before coming back to pick them up.

The incident resulted in the driver being fired and has some parents sounding the alarm.

“Obviously a school bus driver should never leave kids alone by themselves, kids should not get off the bus until they’re dropped off with a parent,” said Jesse Locantore.

In a letter to parents, school officials said the incident occurred Thursday morning as the bus was transporting elementary school kids.

The company that manages the buses did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

