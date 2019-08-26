Millbury woman charged with leaving baby in locked car

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Millbury woman is facing endangerment and drug charges after she allegedly left her 15-month-old baby inside a locked car at a shopping center Sunday, police said.

Officers were about to break one of the windows of the car when Sheila Parslow ran out of the shopping center, police said. She was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and drug possession.

Parslow was arraigned Monday and is due back in court in October. The baby is in the custody of another family member.

