Miller Lite offering free beer to those who unfollow them on social media

(WHDH/CNN) — In an effort to get people out of their homes and into the bar, Miller Lite says it will buy a beer for anyone who unfollows them on social media.

The offer is part of a new Miller Coors campaign that will debut Tuesday night in a commercial spot airing during Game 1 of the World Series.

The premise of the commercial is “a few friends are better than a few thousand followers.”

The brewer says it got the idea after learning half of all drinkers aged 21 to 27 say they meet with their friends less than a few times a month.

So even though it may seem counter-productive, encouraging people to go out may be good for the company’s bottom line.

To get in on the deal, beer drinkers have to take a photo proving you unfollowed Miller Lite on Facebook or Instagram and text it to the company.

Texters will then get a link telling them where to upload their receipt. Miller Lite will credit PayPal accounts with the cost of a beer.

Miller Lite says its offer is good through Nov. 29 or until 118,000 free beers have been handed out.

A few friends are better than a few thousand followers. We’re going dark on social media. See you IRL. #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/8gxFGYwlJM — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) October 22, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)