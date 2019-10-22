Miller Lite offering free beer to those who unfollow them on social media

(WHDH/CNN) — In an effort to get people out of their homes and into the bar, Miller Lite says it will buy a beer for anyone who unfollows them on social media.
The offer is part of a new Miller Coors campaign that will debut Tuesday night in a commercial spot airing during Game 1 of the World Series.
The premise of the commercial is “a few friends are better than a few thousand followers.”
The brewer says it got the idea after learning half of all drinkers aged 21 to 27 say they meet with their friends less than a few times a month.
So even though it may seem counter-productive, encouraging people to go out may be good for the company’s bottom line.
To get in on the deal, beer drinkers have to take a photo proving you unfollowed Miller Lite on Facebook or Instagram and text it to the company.
Texters will then get a link telling them where to upload their receipt. Miller Lite will credit PayPal accounts with the cost of a beer.
Miller Lite says its offer is good through Nov. 29 or until 118,000 free beers have been handed out.
(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)