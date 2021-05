(WHDH) — A Millers Falls man is facing charges of possessing child pornography, officials said Tuesday.

Police acting on a tip searched the man’s home and car on Monday, officials said.

Jacob R. Wrisley, 40, was arraigned on four counts of possession of child pornography.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)