BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is one of numerous cities in the state and across the country preparing for “No Kings” rallies scheduled for Saturday.

Previous rallies were held in June in protest of the Trump administration and the president’s policies.

Mayor Michelle Wu will headline Boston’s protest, with over a dozen planned in other cities in the state.

Organizers said the rallies will send a message of resistance to the Trump administration, while Republican lawmakers have denounced the protests.

Millions of people across the country are expected to protest at Saturday’s rallies.

