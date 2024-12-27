BOSTON (WHDH) - Now that Christmas is over, millions of Americans are expected to begin their journeys back home ahead of the new year.

This weekend is expected to be one of the busiest times of the year for people flying or driving.

If you’re flying, experts remind you to arrive at the airport at least two hours early to give yourself plenty of time to park, check your bags, and get through security.

While weather is looking good in New England, some severe storms in other parts of the country could have a domino effect and impact your flight.

If you’re hitting the road today, you won’t be alone.

AAA is expecting a record number of people will be driving to their destinations to close out this year.

The organization said the roads will be the busiest between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and recommend starting your trip before 2 p.m. to avoid the heaviest backups.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)