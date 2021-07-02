Those traveling for the holiday weekend can expect a lot of company on their trip.

The Transportation Security Administration says more than two million people went through airport security checkpoints this past Sunday and it expects to see even more travelers over the holiday weekend.

AAA added that it expects more than 43 million people to hit the roads over the weekend.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is important that people stay vigilant when celebrating Independence Day, especially as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.

“You can still celebrate if you are vaccinated, you have a high degree of protection, if you are not, you should wear a mask and you should think very seriously about getting vaccinated,” he urged.

The Delta variant is said to have spread to all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)