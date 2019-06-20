AG: Massive drug bust leads to 12 arrests, seizure of millions worth of drugs

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major joint drug operation led to the arrest of 12 people in Massachusetts on Wednesday and the seizure of millions of dollars worth of drugs from a narcotics ring that stretched from the Bay State to New Jersey.

Between 100 and 150 federal, state and local law enforcement members executed 14 search warrants in Methuen and Lawrence, resulting in the seizure of more than 24 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, four guns and nearly $100,000 in cash, Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Thursday.

The takedown was apart of a two-year investigation that involved extensive surveillance.

“(The seizure) represents hundreds of thousands of lethal doses of drugs that we have kept from affecting communities in our state,” Healey said.

The 12 people arrested are:

Ramon Cruz-Gonzalez, 45, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, fentanyl trafficking, and cocaine trafficking.

Israel Santiago Ortiz, also known as Simpson, 39, of Methuen, charged with conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, fentanyl trafficking, and cocaine trafficking.

Robinson Adames Abreu, also known as Papa, 52, of Methuen, charged with conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, fentanyl trafficking, heroin trafficking, and cocaine trafficking.

Alberto Santana Santos, 36, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking and possession of a firearm.

Omar Acevedo, also known as Prieto, 37, of Methuen, charged with conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking and possession of a firearm.

Jhonny Mota-Rodriguez, 24, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, fentanyl trafficking, and cocaine trafficking.

Jose Lugo-Garcia, 21, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, fentanyl trafficking, and fentanyl distribution.

Jason Emery, 43, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act and fentanyl trafficking.

Cirio Delores Acevedo, 36, of Lawrence, charged with fentanyl trafficking.

Yeltsin De La Cruz, 28, of Lawrence, charged with fentanyl trafficking.

Raul Martinez, 32, of Lawrence, charged with fentanyl trafficking and cocaine trafficking.

Sulerka Mercado, 37, of Methuen charged with possession of a firearm.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in Lawrence District Court.

Fentanyl, cocaine, guns, and cash seized in yesterday’s raids that dismantled drug trafficking network that stretched from Mass to NJ. MSP worked w ⁦@MassAGO⁩, ⁦@DEANEWENGLAND⁩, ⁦@MethuenPolice⁩, ⁦@WoburnPolice⁩, ⁦@CBP⁩ and ⁦@DHSgov⁩ in this op pic.twitter.com/9yDfieXAS1 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 20, 2019

All 12 defendants arrested in Merrimack valley drug sweep are either from Lawrence or Methuen #7news pic.twitter.com/IbfM9PIC5p — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 20, 2019

