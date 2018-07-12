BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington says Lake Champlain beaches remain open after tests show bacteria levels are normal following the release of 3 million gallons of partially treated sewage into the lake.

The wastewater was released around midnight Wednesday. The city posted caution signs at Blanchard Beach, Blodgett Area Beach, the Coast Guard Boat Launch and Perkins Pier. It says due to state requirements, the signs will stay up until early Friday.

The director of Burlington Public Works says the spill was caused by a computer malfunction at the city’s main wastewater treatment plant during heavy storms Tuesday night.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says he supports using every resource to prevent the failure from happening again.

