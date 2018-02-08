Millions of smart televisions may be vulnerable to hackers, according to Consumer Reports.

While hackers wouldn’t be able to steal information, owners can still take steps to prevent viewing habits from being tracked.

To increase privacy settings, you can restore the unit to its factory settings. Then, when asked about privacy policies, don’t agree to viewing data collection.

You can also turn off the WiFi connection. However, if you do that, you would need to use a separate streaming media device to get content.

