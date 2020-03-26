Millis fire department surprises 4-year-old boy isolating on his birthday

MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The fire department in Millis delivered a special birthday surprise for a 4-year-old boy self-isolating with his family amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Jackson Kennis could not have the birthday party he wanted with his friends and family due to the pandemic but his friends at the fire department did not let the special day pass by — instead they passed by Jackson’s house sirens wailing and lights flashing.

“He couldn’t believe it,” Jackson’s mother Leanne Kennis said. “He heard the firetruck coming down the road and then he was like, ‘oh wow’ and he realized this is for me, I’m so excited. He was screaming clapping his hands.”

The firefighters even gave Jackson a shiny new truck as a birthday gift.

“I thought it was amazing,” Kennis said. “It was emotional for me because I had a little bit of sadness not being able to have a birthday party but seeing how happy he was and how much love was coming from everyone it was really great.”

Kennis said that extended family and friends were, in fact, able to attend but they kept their distance.

“We had them drop his gifts at the end of the driveway, we opened up some gifts outside and we told Jackson we’re playing this game we’re all keeping six feet away from each other and he just thought it was the funniest thing,” Kennis said.

She says that she is hoping her son can have a regular birthday party next year but, even if he does, she does not believe they will be able to top this one.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)