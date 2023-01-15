MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Millis Fire Department weres reunited on Saturday with a baby they helped deliver in October.

On Oct. 18, the firefighters received 911 call from the Johnson family reporting an imminent birth and within minutes of arrival she delivered a healthy baby girl.

Those who assisted were presented with pins acknowledging the delivery and dad was able to place a pink stork decal on the ambulance.

In a post on Facebook, the Millis Fire Department wrote, “We are thankful to the Johnson family for stopping by and for providing a great lunch! Great job by Lt. Bishop, Lt.Conrad, Ff/P Chris Emswiler, FF/EMT Brandon Greene.”

