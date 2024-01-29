ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Millis man arrested by Attleboro last week after police said he left a threatening voicemail for an Attleboro synagogue was arrested Monday by federal authorities for allegedly “threatening to kill members of the Jewish community and bomb places of worship”.

On Thursday morning, Attleboro Police responded to a report from an employee at Agudas Achim Synagogue who heard the voicemail being left as she entered the building. Police said the message “included threats referring to genocide, bombing places of worship, and the killing of children.”

According to charging documents, Reardon’s statements included assertions like “With supporting the killing of innocent little children, that means it’s OK to kill your children”, “End the genocide, or it is time to end Israel and all the Jews”, and “Have a lousy day and oh don’t be surprised if there’s pig blood on your steps tomorrow”, among many other examples.

“It is further alleged that, within 10 minutes of leaving the voicemail at the Congregation Agudas Achim, Reardon called another local Synagogue as well as a local Jewish affiliated organization,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

On Thursday, Reardon was arrested by Attleboro Police and charged with uttering threats to kill, making a bomb threat, and civil rights violations. On Monday, Reardon was arrested by federal authorities and charged with one count of using a facility of interstate commerce to threaten a person or place with harm via an explosive.

This charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

“The allegations here about the series of threats Mr. Reardon made against the Jewish community are deeply disturbing and reflect the increasing torrent of antisemitism across our country and right here in Massachusetts, “Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement. “”The numbers do not lie — incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia are spiking. We will continue to work every day with our federal, state and local partners to track down people who allegedly engage in such hateful conduct.”

Reardon is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Boston on Monday.

