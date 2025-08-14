MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Millis man who made troubling threats against the Jewish community will be sentenced.

John Reardon, 59, pleaded guilty in November to threatening to bomb two Massachusetts synagogues.

Police said Reardon also left a voicemail for a synagogue in Attleboro talking about genocide and pig’s blood.

He has also made nearly 100 harassing calls to the Israeli consulate in Boston within a four-month span.

Reardon faces up to 30 years in prison.

