NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Milo, the cat from Nahant who was lost last month when his owner’s car was stolen in Connecticut, made it back home.

According to a Facebook post the missing cat was brought home thanks to Connecticut State Police and the FBI.

Medi Mirnasiri of Nahant was driving to when he said he stopped at a rest area on Merritt Parkway in Connecticut to feed his 10-month-old cat Milo and walk his dog.

“Fifty steps for my dog to do his business, I turn around and came back and my car was gone,” said Mirnasiri.

He said Milo, and all of his belongings he had brought with him on the trip, were inside the car when it was taken.

