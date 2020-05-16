Milton church creating bag lunches for local food shelter

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeless shelter with locations in Quincy and Brockton is getting a helping hand from a Milton church during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of First Congregational Church have been providing hot meals at Father Bill’s Place since 2003, but face-to-face service is no longer possible because of the pandemic. So volunteers have switched to bag lunches, serving more than 1,000 so far.

“Our faith really wants to be put into action, and we don’t just want to profess our faith with what we say but live it in what we do and how we care for our neighbors and community,” said Rev. John Allen.

“It’s helped us keep our doors open and been lifesaving for us,” said Catie Reilly of Father Bill’s Place.

And each bag lunch has a note from a First Congregational volunteer.

“I’ve had a ton of fun with my girls writing the notes,” said volunteer Wendy Garpow.

The program is looking for volunteers to create 3,000 more lunches. For more information, visit fccmilton.org.

